President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that senior Ukrainian officials reached an emotional consensus on the urgent need to increase domestic weapon production and expedite its pace. The primary focus of the meeting, which included top defense and foreign ministers as well as military commanders, was on munitions production.

"We discussed in great detail, and even emotionally, the matter of drone production and ensuring these drones are supplied to all defense and security units," Zelenskiy stated in his nightly video address. "We also touched on missile manufacturing, electronic warfare systems, and collaboration with partners. The critical issue is not just having contracts and funding but accelerating actual production and supply."

Zelenskiy, who frequently urges Ukraine's Western allies for additional military aid, has recently emphasized boosting domestic output. The 2022 Russian invasion accelerated drone production by both nations. Zelenskiy forecast producing a million drones in 2024, a target that could double with U.S. financial support. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, aims to increase Moscow's production to nearly 1.4 million this year.

