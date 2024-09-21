Left Menu

X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

Elon Musk's social media platform X has appointed Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao as its legal representative in Brazil to address demands by Brazil's top court for operational approval. Following a shutdown due to non-compliance, the platform aims to meet court orders by curbing hate speech and misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 06:06 IST
X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

In a bid to comply with Brazilian regulations, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has named Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao as its legal representative in the country. The announcement was made by the firm's lawyers, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, on Friday.

The move comes after Brazil's top court ordered a shutdown of X in the nation in late August, following a prolonged dispute over the platform's failure to curb the spread of hate speech. The court's demands included the nomination of a local legal representative and the removal of harmful content.

X had closed its offices in Brazil in mid-August, exacerbating tensions with the judiciary. The platform's representatives have now confirmed that X will present its legal representative to the local Supreme Court shortly and is starting to comply with content removal orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024