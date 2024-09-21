X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

In a bid to comply with Brazilian regulations, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has named Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao as its legal representative in the country. The announcement was made by the firm's lawyers, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, on Friday.

The move comes after Brazil's top court ordered a shutdown of X in the nation in late August, following a prolonged dispute over the platform's failure to curb the spread of hate speech. The court's demands included the nomination of a local legal representative and the removal of harmful content.

X had closed its offices in Brazil in mid-August, exacerbating tensions with the judiciary. The platform's representatives have now confirmed that X will present its legal representative to the local Supreme Court shortly and is starting to comply with content removal orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)