Manipur's Imphal Valley Disrupted by Militant Bandh

Normal life was disrupted in Manipur's Imphal Valley districts due to an 18-hour bandh initiated by the militant outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), according to officials.

Markets, business establishments, and banks remained shut, and public transport was halted across the five valley districts. The bandh, which commenced at midnight Saturday, did not affect essential services.

The bandh was called by NRFM to protest the 1949 merger agreement between Manipur and India, which saw the princely state become part of the Union of India on October 15, 1949. However, life in the hill districts remained largely unaffected, an official told PTI.

