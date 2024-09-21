Man Allegedly Posts Inflammatory Comment About Prophet Muhammad, Sparks Local Protest

A man named Sunil alias Sonu has been booked for allegedly posting an offensive comment about Prophet Muhammad on a social media platform, according to police reports.

The post led to a protest by the Muslim community in the Leduwa-Mahuwa and Durgjot road area of Bakhira on Friday. The protest was called off after police assured the public that appropriate actions would be taken, stated Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh.

Local Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Mohan revealed that initial investigations suggest that Sunil, who is currently residing in Pune, denied responsibility, claiming his Instagram account was hacked. Authorities have registered an FIR against Sunil under section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)