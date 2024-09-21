Transgender Arrested for Alleged Murder in Palghar: Police Report
A transgender person has been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The victim, found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was stoned to death. Police recovered key evidence and apprehended Rupa Sheikh within 24 hours. The incident is thought to have stemmed from a financial dispute.
- Country:
- India
Police have detained a transgender individual in Maharashtra's Palghar district for the alleged murder of an unidentified man. The disfigured body was discovered off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday afternoon.
The man appeared to be in his thirties and had been stoned to death, police sources said, adding that the Crime Unit II of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate has initiated an investigation.
Due to the lack of CCTV cameras in the vicinity, law enforcement officers relied on physical evidence, including a saree and used contraceptive tools, to identify the suspect. Within 24 hours, the team arrested Rupa Sheikh, a transgender person, who allegedly killed the victim after a monetary dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imposter Policeman Targets Women Students in Jabalpur with AI-Generated Obscene Content
UN Mission Reports Possible War Crimes in Sudan
Odisha Assembly Walkout Over Rising Crimes Against Women and Children
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say, reports AP.
Investigation Unveils Potential War Crimes in Sudan