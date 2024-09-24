Left Menu

EU Warns of Near Full-Fledged War Between Israel and Hezbollah

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has warned that the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is nearly a full-fledged war. He emphasized the grave danger and urged all diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, stressing the high civilian toll and intensifying military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is nearing the threshold of full-scale war, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"This situation is extremely dangerous and worrying. I can say that we are almost in a full-fledged war," Borrell told reporters, highlighting the increasing civilian casualties and military strikes.

Efforts to mitigate the tensions are ongoing, but Europe's fears of a spillover are becoming reality, Borrell added. He called for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert a full-blown war, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

