EU Warns of Near Full-Fledged War Between Israel and Hezbollah

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is nearing the threshold of full-scale war, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"This situation is extremely dangerous and worrying. I can say that we are almost in a full-fledged war," Borrell told reporters, highlighting the increasing civilian casualties and military strikes.

Efforts to mitigate the tensions are ongoing, but Europe's fears of a spillover are becoming reality, Borrell added. He called for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert a full-blown war, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)