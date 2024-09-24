Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine Nearing Peace Amid Persistent War Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine is closer to ending its conflict with Russia. He called for continued support from allies and condemned Russia's invasion, while emphasizing that peace can only be achieved from a position of strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:07 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about ending the conflict with Russia, asserting that peace is near, during an ABC News interview. 'We are closer to the end of the war,' he remarked.

He urged the U.S. and other international partners to maintain their support for Ukraine, highlighting the devastating impact of Russia's 2022 invasion. 'We can only negotiate from a position of strength to make Putin stop the war,' Zelenskiy stressed.

Zelenskiy arrived in the U.S. to attend the U.N. General Assembly, advocating for a 'just peace' and thanking allies for their substantial financial and sanction-based support against Russia. Meanwhile, he reiterated that any peace talks would require Russia to withdraw completely and respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

