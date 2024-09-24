Left Menu

Conflict in the Middle East: Iran Accuses Israel of Inciting Full-Blown War

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, accuses Israel of dragging the Middle East into a full-blown war by provoking Iran amidst ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Pezeshkian warns of irreversible consequences and calls for peace and dialogue, criticizing international silence on Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:02 IST
Conflict in the Middle East: Iran Accuses Israel of Inciting Full-Blown War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has accused Israel of escalating tensions in the Middle East, aiming to provoke a full-scale war by involving Iran in the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Speaking to journalists in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian emphasized the irreversible consequences of such escalation.

"We want to live in peace, we don't want war," Pezeshkian stated, criticizing Israel for what he termed as attempts to instigate an all-out conflict. Since taking office last month, Pezeshkian has consistently reaffirmed Iran's stance against Israel and support for regional resistance movements.

The situation was further exacerbated by Israel's recent intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah, making it the deadliest day in nearly a year of conflict. The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called for urgent international intervention to prevent a full-fledged war, highlighting the displacement of tens of thousands from both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024