Conflict in the Middle East: Iran Accuses Israel of Inciting Full-Blown War

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has accused Israel of escalating tensions in the Middle East, aiming to provoke a full-scale war by involving Iran in the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Speaking to journalists in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian emphasized the irreversible consequences of such escalation.

"We want to live in peace, we don't want war," Pezeshkian stated, criticizing Israel for what he termed as attempts to instigate an all-out conflict. Since taking office last month, Pezeshkian has consistently reaffirmed Iran's stance against Israel and support for regional resistance movements.

The situation was further exacerbated by Israel's recent intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah, making it the deadliest day in nearly a year of conflict. The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called for urgent international intervention to prevent a full-fledged war, highlighting the displacement of tens of thousands from both sides of the border.

