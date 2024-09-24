G4 Nations Push for Urgent UN Security Council Reform

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reaffirmed the G4 nations' commitment to reforming the United Nations Security Council through text-based negotiations. The G4 bloc, consisting of Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan, met on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

Jaishankar met with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. In a post on X, Jaishankar confirmed the alliance's push for urgent Security Council reform: 'Glad to join the traditional #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting.'

The G4 countries support each other's bids for permanent seats on the Security Council and advocate for a reformed body that reflects current geopolitical realities. In other discussions, Jaishankar talked with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil about energy, health, and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)