Maharashtra CID Investigates Death of Sexual Assault Case Accused
The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) will probe the death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a Badlapur sexual assault case. He was shot by police after allegedly attempting to escape custody. Forensic experts examined the scene, and Shinde's family challenges the police's account.
Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has opened an investigation into the death of Badlapur sexual assault case accused, Akshay Shinde, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Forensic science experts scrutinized the police vehicle where Shinde was allegedly shot by a policeman on Monday evening. The 24-year-old, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls in a school in Thane district's Badlapur town, was arrested on August 17.
The incident occurred near the Mumbra bypass when Shinde allegedly grabbed a policeman's firearm during transit related to a case filed by his former wife. After Shinde shot and injured an Assistant Police Inspector, another officer fired back, resulting in his death. The CID will investigate the death, including examining the scene and recording statements from police personnel and Shinde's family. Shinde's father has demanded an inquiry, disputing the police's narrative that Shinde fired first.
