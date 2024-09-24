Left Menu

Assam Foils Illegal Entry Attempt by Three Bangladeshis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that security forces foiled an illegal entry attempt by three Bangladeshis. The Border Security Force and Assam Police managed to push back two women and a man. The incident highlights the alertness of security agencies at the India-Bangladesh border.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
  Country:
  India

Security forces thwarted an attempt by three Bangladeshis to enter India illegally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police for their vigilance in pushing back two women and a man, identified as Anowar Hussain, Nashrin Sheikh, and Babli Shaikh, across the international border on Monday.

Although Sarma didn’t disclose the specific sector through which the trio attempted entry, Assam shares a 267.5-km-long border with Bangladesh through Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts. An Integrated Check Post at Sutarkandi in Karimganj was noted, out of three such posts in the Northeast.

Assam DGP G P Singh has reinforced that state's police and BSF efforts will persist to prevent illegal entry, while assuring that Indian passport holders will be allowed to return from Bangladesh during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

