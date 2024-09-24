Assam Foils Illegal Entry Attempt by Three Bangladeshis

Security forces thwarted an attempt by three Bangladeshis to enter India illegally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police for their vigilance in pushing back two women and a man, identified as Anowar Hussain, Nashrin Sheikh, and Babli Shaikh, across the international border on Monday.

Although Sarma didn’t disclose the specific sector through which the trio attempted entry, Assam shares a 267.5-km-long border with Bangladesh through Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts. An Integrated Check Post at Sutarkandi in Karimganj was noted, out of three such posts in the Northeast.

Assam DGP G P Singh has reinforced that state's police and BSF efforts will persist to prevent illegal entry, while assuring that Indian passport holders will be allowed to return from Bangladesh during crises.

