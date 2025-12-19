Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Fog and Pollution Plague the Capital
Delhi's air quality has deteriorated with an average AQI of 374, categorized as 'very poor'. Dense fog has further compounded the issue, with visibility dropping significantly. Transport contributes majorly to the pollution, and further deterioration is expected with forecasts predicting a shift to 'severe' AQI levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi is grappling with deteriorating air quality, as dense fog shrouds the city and AQI reading reached 374, characterized as 'very poor'. Officials warned of worsening conditions despite pollution-control measures.
Visibility in the capital dropped to 50 meters in the morning, slightly improving as the day progressed. The Central Pollution Control Board reported several areas teetering towards 'severe' air quality.
Transport remains the largest pollution contributor at 15.9%. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts worsening conditions, prompting an 'orange' alert for the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
