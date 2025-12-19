Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Cyclone Recovery Fund Surpasses $13.8 Million: A Global Effort

Sri Lanka's Rebuild Fund has amassed over $13.8 million from global and local contributors, following the devastation by Cyclone Ditwah. With a recovery cost projected at $6-7 billion, further support from international organizations is anticipated. Despite the substantial contributions, the nation's disaster-response remains challenged as thousands remain homeless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:44 IST
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Recovery Fund Surpasses $13.8 Million: A Global Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's rebuilding efforts received a significant boost as the nation's recovery fund exceeded USD 13.8 million, announced a top finance ministry official. The contributions poured in from both local and international sources after the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah last month.

Formed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 'Rebuild Sri Lanka Fund' has attracted donations from well-wishers, local businesses, and overseas Sri Lankans, among others. The Treasury Operations department confirmed a total of LKR 4,286 million, comprising both local currency deposits and foreign contributions, the latter alone exceeding USD 6 million.

The government estimates the total recovery cost to be between USD 6-7 billion. International support is expected from agencies like the World Bank and IMF. Despite these efforts, Sri Lanka continues to face challenges, with thousands living in shelters following widespread flooding and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025