Sri Lanka's Cyclone Recovery Fund Surpasses $13.8 Million: A Global Effort

Sri Lanka's rebuilding efforts received a significant boost as the nation's recovery fund exceeded USD 13.8 million, announced a top finance ministry official. The contributions poured in from both local and international sources after the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah last month.

Formed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 'Rebuild Sri Lanka Fund' has attracted donations from well-wishers, local businesses, and overseas Sri Lankans, among others. The Treasury Operations department confirmed a total of LKR 4,286 million, comprising both local currency deposits and foreign contributions, the latter alone exceeding USD 6 million.

The government estimates the total recovery cost to be between USD 6-7 billion. International support is expected from agencies like the World Bank and IMF. Despite these efforts, Sri Lanka continues to face challenges, with thousands living in shelters following widespread flooding and landslides.

