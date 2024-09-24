Erdogan Urges End to U.S. Sanctions to Boost Defence Trade
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the U.S. to lift sanctions affecting Turkey's defence purchases. Strained relations have impacted long-term trade targets and defence cooperation. Erdogan highlighted the need to abandon unilateral measures, stating recent F-16 deals signal a potential positive shift.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appealed for the removal of U.S. sanctions that have impeded some of Turkey’s defence purchases, as well as other unilateral measures hampering the NATO allies' trade ambitions.
Erdogan's plea comes amid a series of strained relations due to differences in policy concerning the eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Gaza and Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems, which previously led to U.S. sanctions and Turkey's exclusion from the F-35 program.
On a recent visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan told Turkish and American businesspeople that bilateral trade goals are achievable, but require lifting existing restrictions. He emphasized the importance of easing tariffs in the iron, steel, and aluminum sectors and lifted constraints in defence, taking recent F-16 modernization approvals as a positive indication.
