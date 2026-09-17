US Sanctions on Iranian Crypto Exchange Stir Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian cryptocurrency exchange linked to financier Babak Zanjani. The exchange is accused of facilitating payments for safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This move signals escalating tensions and enforcement of trade restrictions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:06 IST
US Sanctions on Iranian Crypto Exchange Stir Tensions in Strait of Hormuz
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The United States government has implemented new sanctions aimed at an Iranian cryptocurrency exchange, further increasing tensions in the Gulf region. The exchange, under the control of the already sanctioned financier Babak Zanjani, is alleged to have been facilitating payments for safe passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This development represents a significant enforcement action by the U.S., drawing condemnation from Iran, which sees the sanctions as an attack on its economic sovereignty. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor that handles a significant portion of the world's oil trade, making it a focal point for international trade and security concerns.

The move comes amid already strained U.S.-Iran relations and is expected to impact regional stability and international diplomatic negotiations. Analysts speculate on potential retaliatory measures by Iran, while global markets watch closely for any disruptions in the oil supply chain.

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