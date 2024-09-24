Supreme Court to Review Sub-Classification of Scheduled Castes for Reservations

The Supreme Court is set to reconsider a series of petitions related to its judgement on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes for reservation purposes this Tuesday.

A seven-judge Constitution bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma, will take up the matter at 1.35 pm.

In a landmark ruling on August 1, the court had asserted that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, aiming to address the upliftment of those who are socially and educationally more backward.

However, it was emphasized that states must base such sub-classifications on 'quantifiable and demonstrable data' and not on 'whims' or political agendas.

By a majority of 6:1, the bench set aside the 2004 verdict in the EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh case, which had claimed no sub-classification of SCs is permissible as they constitute a homogeneous class.

While most judges supported the Chief Justice's ruling, Justice Bela Trivedi dissented, stating that Parliament alone has the authority to amend the SC list, not states. The court's ruling seeks to ensure 'substantive equality of opportunity' for backward classes through sub-classification.

The state's responsibility to gather data on inadequate representation in government jobs, an indicator of backwardness, was reinforced.

