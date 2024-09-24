Singapore's Landmark Ministerial Corruption Trial - Iswaran's Sentencing Adjourned
Former Singaporean transport minister S Iswaran, of Indian-origin, faces charges of obtaining valuable items and obstructing justice. His sentencing has been adjourned to October 3. Initially pleading guilty, Iswaran admitted to receiving expensive gifts and services from business associates. The prosecution seeks a jail term of six to seven months.
The sentencing of Singapore's former transport minister of Indian origin, S Iswaran, who faced charges of obtaining valuable items and obstructing justice, has been postponed until October 3, according to a media report.
The 62-year-old former minister's bail has been extended following Tuesday's trial on corruption charges, Channel News Asia reported. Iswaran pleaded guilty on the first day of trial despite planning to contest the charges.
Justice Vincent Hoong thanked both the defence and prosecution for their submissions and noted he would need time to consider Iswaran's sentencing. The prosecution sought a six to seven-month jail term, while the defence argued for a maximum of eight weeks imprisonment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
