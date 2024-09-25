Gaza crisis reveals ‘true nature’ of Israeli regime, Iranian President says

Addressing the general debate at the Assembly’s 79th session, Masoud Pezeshkian, who assumed office in July, also expressed readiness to engage with the partners of the stalled Iranian nuclear deal.

On the situation in Gaza, he emphasized that the world has witnessed Israeli atrocities, which “in eleven months has murdered in cold blood over 41,000 innocent people, mostly women and children.”

As Israel assassinated Iranian scientists, diplomats, and guests, Iran supported popular liberation movements of those victimized by the Israeli regime’s crimes and colonialism, he continued.

“We have been siding with the people across the world, who have flooded the streets in outrage against Israeli atrocities; we condemn Israeli crimes against humanity,” he said, urging the international community to immediately stop the violence and establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

He also condemned Israel’s “desperate barbarism” in Lebanon, warning that it must be halted “before it engulfs the region and the world.”

President Pezeshkian further noted that he campaigned on a platform focused on reform, empathy, and constructive global engagement and expressed his honour in earning the trust of Iranian citizens.

“I aim to lay a strong foundation for my country’s entry into a new era, positioning it to play an effective and constructive role in the evolving global order. My objective is to address existing obstacles and challenges while structuring my country’s foreign relations in cognizance of the necessities and realities of the contemporary world.”

He emphasized that in today’s globalized world, no country can attain security by undermining the security of others and called for a “new paradigm” built on opportunities and cooperation to address global challenges.

Recalling the “historic” 2015 nuclear deal, he noted that Iran, under the Joint Comprehensive Programme of Action (JCPOA), had agreed to the highest level of nuclear oversight in return for the recognition of its rights and the lifting of sanctions.

However, former US President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA represented a “threat-ridden approach” to politics, Mr Pezeshkian added, stressing that unilateral sanctions targeted innocent people and weakened the Iranian economy.

“We are ready to engage with JCPOA participants. If JCPOA commitments are implemented fully and in good faith, dialogue on other issues can follow,” he said.

“We have the opportunity to transcend limitations and enter a new era, commencing with the acknowledgement of Iran's security concerns and cooperation on mutual challenges,” he said.

Reiterating the destructive impact of sanctions, he emphasized that Iran is ready to foster meaningful economic, social, political and security partnerships with its neighbours and global partners, “based on equal footing.”

“The appropriate response to this message from Iran is not to impose more sanctions, but to fulfil existing obligations to remove sanctions, benefiting Iranian people and hence laying the foundations for more constructive agreements.”