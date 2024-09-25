Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Incident

The Philippines reported that a Chinese navy helicopter shadowed one of its fisheries bureau aircraft during a patrol near the contested Scarborough Shoal on Monday. Despite the encounter, Philippine officials confirmed the aircraft successfully completed its mission.

This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations over the Scarborough Shoal, which has been under the control of China's coastguard for more than ten years. Political analysts say the incident underscores the ongoing tension between China and the Philippines.

The Philippine National Security Council is closely monitoring the situation, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding its maritime territory amidst these disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)