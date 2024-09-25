Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Incident

The Philippines reported that its fisheries bureau aircraft was shadowed by a Chinese navy helicopter during a patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal. Despite the encounter, the aircraft completed its mission. The shoal has been a point of contention between the two countries for over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:34 IST
Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Incident
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines reported that a Chinese navy helicopter shadowed one of its fisheries bureau aircraft during a patrol near the contested Scarborough Shoal on Monday. Despite the encounter, Philippine officials confirmed the aircraft successfully completed its mission.

This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations over the Scarborough Shoal, which has been under the control of China's coastguard for more than ten years. Political analysts say the incident underscores the ongoing tension between China and the Philippines.

The Philippine National Security Council is closely monitoring the situation, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding its maritime territory amidst these disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024