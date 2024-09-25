Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Incident
The Philippines reported that its fisheries bureau aircraft was shadowed by a Chinese navy helicopter during a patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal. Despite the encounter, the aircraft completed its mission. The shoal has been a point of contention between the two countries for over a decade.
The Philippines reported that a Chinese navy helicopter shadowed one of its fisheries bureau aircraft during a patrol near the contested Scarborough Shoal on Monday. Despite the encounter, Philippine officials confirmed the aircraft successfully completed its mission.
This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations over the Scarborough Shoal, which has been under the control of China's coastguard for more than ten years. Political analysts say the incident underscores the ongoing tension between China and the Philippines.
The Philippine National Security Council is closely monitoring the situation, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding its maritime territory amidst these disputes.
