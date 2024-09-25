Government Forms Special Team to Address MCA21 Portal Issues
The government has established a special team to handle grievances related to the MCA21 portal used for company and LLP filings. The corporate affairs ministry monitors stakeholder concerns through various channels and aims to resolve urgent issues, provide systemic solutions, and improve compliance guidance.
- Country:
- India
The government has formed a specialist team to address grievances encountered by stakeholders on the MCA21 portal, which is crucial for filings under company and LLP laws.
Stakeholders have experienced various issues while using the portal. The corporate affairs ministry said on Wednesday that a regular review system is in place to track concerns raised via emails, helpdesk, ticketing tools, chatbot, and social media.
To tackle urgent issues more effectively, a special team has been set up to resolve grievances, suggest systemic solutions if necessary, and offer better guidance for stakeholders' compliance on the MCA21 portal. Companies and LLPs are required to submit their annual filings for 2023-24 in the coming months, utilizing the portal that allows electronic filing of documents under the Companies Act and LLP Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MCA21
- portal
- government
- stakeholders
- grievances
- compliance
- corporate affairs
- filings
- LLP
- companies
ALSO READ
Formula One Teams Maintain Cost Cap Compliance Amid Procedural Breaches
DARPG Releases August 2024 CPGRAMS Report: 63,773 Grievances Redressed, Pendency at 203,043
Congress Queries SEBI on Delays in FPI Disclosure Compliance
Direct Tax Engagement: How Indonesia Increased Compliance with Face-to-Face Strategies
RBI Imposes Penalties on BNP Paribas and Others for Non-Compliance