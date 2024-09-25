Left Menu

Julian Assange to Address Council of Europe Following Release

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks' founder, is set to make his first public appearance since his release from a British jail by addressing the Council of Europe. After pleading guilty to violating U.S. espionage law, Assange returned to Australia and is now focusing on recovery and reuniting with his family.

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, is gearing up for his first public appearance since being released from a British jail. He will give evidence to the Council of Europe next month, according to his organization.

Assange, 53, returned to Australia in June following a deal that secured his release by pleading guilty to violating U.S. espionage law, ending his 14-year long legal battle in the UK.

His wife, Stella, noted that Assange is taking time to recover his health and spend time with their children. His testimony is in response to a PACE report deeming him a political prisoner and urging an investigation into his treatment in the UK.

