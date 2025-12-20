Sabarimala Gold Controversy: Arrests, Allegations, and Political Reactions

Following the arrest of CPM district committee member A. Padmakumar in the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, CPM Pathanamthitta District Secretary Raju Abraham stated that the CPM State Committee is expected to provide guidance on addressing the Padmakumar issue. He noted that the topic was not discussed in the recent meeting, and the District Committee is awaiting formal directives. Any disciplinary action from the State Committee will follow once the final investigation report is submitted. State Secretary M.V. Govindan assured that, once a decision is taken, strict disciplinary measures will be implemented by the CPM Pathanamthitta District Committee.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan previously remarked on the matter, refraining from a detailed commentary on the Sabarimala gold theft case, emphasizing the investigation's supervision by the Kerala High Court. The CM made it clear that the CPI(M) position is unequivocal: the party will not protect anyone found guilty.

In a press conference in Kochi, CM Vijayan reiterated, "It is inappropriate for me to discuss the Sabarimala matter in depth. The investigation, under the High Court's direct supervision, is comprehensive, and we are satisfied with its proceedings." He further affirmed the party's commitment to accountability, stating there would be no protection for any member proven guilty.

On November 26, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained A. Padmakumar, ex-Sabarimala Executive Committee President and CPM Pathanamthitta District Committee member, regarding the Sabarimala sanctum gold heist. Following the Kollam Vigilance Court's approval, Padmakumar was remanded for 14 days.

In a related development, Kerala Police filed a case against KM Shajahan, former additional private secretary to late CM VS Achuthanandan and current YouTuber, on accusations of insulting ADGP S Sreejith and claiming the police's involvement in the theft. The FIR accuses Shajahan of spreading videos via the 'Prathipaksham' YouTube channel, aimed at discrediting S Sreejith and inciting community tensions.

According to the FIR, Shajahan falsely implicated ADGP S. Sreejith in the theft. Charges have been filed against KM Shajahan under provisions related to provocation and promoting enmity as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act.

Earlier, on November 7, the SIT of the Kerala Crime Branch arrested KS Baiju, former Thiruvabharanam temple Commissioner, in connection with the gold theft case. Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime suspect, was apprehended by the SIT on October 17. The SIT has submitted a report to the Kerala High Court, highlighting serious irregularities within the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The controversy centers around accusations of malpractice in gold plating the Sabarimala temple. This issue traces back to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, comprising 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper, intended for adorning the temple's sanctum sanctorum. (ANI)

