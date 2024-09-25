Norwegian Firm's Alleged Link to Explosive Pagers Probed Amid Hezbollah Attacks

Norway's security police (PST) have initiated a preliminary investigation following reports suggesting that a Norwegian-owned company may be connected to the sale of pagers to Hezbollah. These devices exploded last week, resulting in 39 deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon, a police lawyer informed Reuters.

Within a two-day span last week, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives detonated in Lebanon. It is widely believed that Israel might be responsible for the attacks, though it has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. The manner and timing of the weaponization of these pagers remain unclear. Investigations are concurrently ongoing in Taiwan, Hungary, and Bulgaria regarding possible supply chain links.

PST lawyer Haris Hrenovica communicated that the investigation aims to establish whether grounds exist for a full probe based on media allegations about potential involvement by a Norwegian-owned company. Initially, the police do not have any specific suspicions.

Bulgarian authorities, meanwhile, are scrutinizing Norta Global Ltd, a Sofia-based firm. According to Hungary's media, the company potentially facilitated the pager sales. Founded in 2022 by Norwegian citizen Rinson Jose, Norta Global's connection to the situation is under intense examination. Jose, who has a background in DN Media Group, has not responded to inquiries.

Despite his links to DN Media Group, no evidence ties Norta Global to his current employer. Although Jose's recent communications hint at his presence at a Boston conference, his exact whereabouts are unknown, making the situation more complex.

