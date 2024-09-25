Court Orders Lokayukta Investigation Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning allegations of illegal site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The court's decision follows the High Court's validation of the Governor's approval for the probe.
A Special Court in Karnataka has mandated a Lokayukta police investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a case pertaining to site allotment irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The court's directive, issued by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, follows the High Court's affirmation of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction to probe the allegations against Siddaramaiah.
The High Court's decision also nullified its previous interim order, clearing the way for the Special Court for People's Representatives to proceed with evaluating complaints against the Chief Minister.
