Left Menu

Russian Forces Gain Ground in Eastern Ukraine

The Kremlin reported a positive shift in the battlefield dynamics for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. Recent weeks have seen accelerated progress in the Donetsk region, with several towns and villages coming under Russian control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:33 IST
Russian Forces Gain Ground in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that the battlefield dynamics for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are trending positively.

According to the announcement, Russian forces have made significant progress in the Donetsk region over the past few weeks, capturing multiple towns and villages.

The developments signal a strategic advantage for Russia in its ongoing military operations. (Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024