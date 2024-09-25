Russian Forces Gain Ground in Eastern Ukraine
The Kremlin reported a positive shift in the battlefield dynamics for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. Recent weeks have seen accelerated progress in the Donetsk region, with several towns and villages coming under Russian control.
The developments signal a strategic advantage for Russia in its ongoing military operations. (Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
(With inputs from agencies.)
