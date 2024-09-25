Kremlin Backs China's Right to ICBM Test

The Kremlin has affirmed China's sovereign right to carry out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to statements made on Wednesday. This endorsement comes after Beijing informed Moscow about the missile endeavor.

The missile was launched by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time (0044 GMT) on Wednesday, successfully falling into predetermined sea areas. This was detailed in a statement released by the Chinese defense ministry.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead, demonstrating the operational capabilities of China's missile technology. The event underscores the strategic military coordination and communication between Russia and China. (Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

