Kremlin Backs China's Right to ICBM Test

The Kremlin stated that Beijing has the sovereign right to conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The missile, launched by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, carried a dummy warhead and landed in the expected sea area, according to the Chinese defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has affirmed China's sovereign right to carry out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to statements made on Wednesday. This endorsement comes after Beijing informed Moscow about the missile endeavor.

The missile was launched by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time (0044 GMT) on Wednesday, successfully falling into predetermined sea areas. This was detailed in a statement released by the Chinese defense ministry.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead, demonstrating the operational capabilities of China's missile technology. The event underscores the strategic military coordination and communication between Russia and China. (Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(With inputs from agencies.)

