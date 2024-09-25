Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Eastern Ukrainian Villages

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces have taken control of the villages Hostre and Hryhorivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development marks another step in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Updated: 25-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:50 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry stated on Wednesday that its military forces have successfully seized control of the villages of Hostre and Hryhorivka located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

This strategic maneuver highlights the ongoing military operations in the region, further intensifying the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Updates were provided by Felix Light, with editorial oversight from Mark Trevelyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

