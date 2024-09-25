Left Menu

Court Orders Lokayukta Probe Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Allotment Case

A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta police investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations of illegal site allotments to his wife. The move comes after the High Court upheld the Governor's sanction for an investigation. The probe must be completed and reported by December 24.

  India

A Special Court has directed the Lokayukta police to investigate Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment to his wife.

This order follows the High Court's affirmation of the Governor's sanction for an inquiry into alleged illegalities in the allotment. The investigation pertains to the allocation of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi. The court has ordered the Lokayukta police to file a report by December 24.

Siddaramaiah has expressed his readiness to face the probe. However, the BJP has demanded his resignation and urged for the investigation to be transferred to an independent body such as the CBI.

