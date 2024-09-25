Cyprus President Calls for Immediate Reunification Talks Amidst Turkey Tensions

Cyprus' president announced on Wednesday his readiness to immediately resume reunification talks over the ethnically divided island and called on regional rival Turkey to also engage in the effort.

"We cannot change geography. It is an opportunity, not a curse. Turkey and Cyprus will always remain neighbours," Nikos Christodoulides stated in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He emphasized the need for a new path of peace, cooperation, and collaboration.

Cyprus was divided decades ago following a Turkish invasion after a brief Greek-inspired coup, with years of sporadic violence between Greek and Turkish Cypriots preceding the division. Reunification talks collapsed in mid-2017 and have been stalled since.

The Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in northern Cyprus, which is backed only by Turkey, demands a two-state deal with recognized sovereignty. Greek Cypriots insist that reunification should follow U.N. resolutions calling for a bizonal, bicommunal federation. "I am committed and ready to sit at the negotiating table today. Not tomorrow. Today," Christodoulides affirmed.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the U.N. General Assembly that the federation model has lost its validity, describing the presence of "two separate states and two separate peoples" on the island. He stressed that the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots should be reaffirmed, calling for an end to their isolation.

Erdogan later suggested to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres that a meeting under U.N. auspices to discuss models other than a federation might be beneficial. The Cyprus issue is becoming overshadowed by crises in neighboring regions.

Earlier this year, Cyprus served as a humanitarian aid bridge to Israel-besieged Gaza in an initiative supported by the UAE, U.S., and Israel. The island has also offered to assist in civilian evacuations if regional tensions escalate. Despite the grim outlook, Christodoulides rejected the narrative of regional turmoil.

"I have experienced firsthand what countries in the region can achieve with a common vision," he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)