U.S. Leads Diplomatic Push to End Gaza and Lebanon Hostilities

The United States is spearheading an extensive diplomatic initiative aimed at ending hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, linking the two conflicts into a unified strategy, seven informed sources disclosed to Reuters. This move is under discussion at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, according to officials from Lebanon, Western diplomats, and sources familiar with Hezbollah's stance and Washington's approach.

As diplomatic efforts gained momentum, Israel hinted at possibly adding a ground incursion to its heightened strikes against Hezbollah. Although the U.S. and France are exploring ceasefire proposals, no significant progress has been made, Israeli officials told Reuters. This marks the first U.S. diplomatic attempt to interconnect the two conflicts, sources indicated.

The proposed deal would include the release of hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel, according to a senior Lebanese official and other sources close to Hezbollah. Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the White House National Security Council declined to comment. Violence has surged since Hamas' attack, which led to an intense Israeli offensive killing over 41,000 in Gaza.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, has retaliated by firing rockets at Israeli military positions, vowing to continue until Israel halts its Gaza attacks. Israel has increased airstrikes on Hezbollah, displacing thousands from both sides of the border. A Western diplomat noted the U.S. seeks an Israeli announcement of ending major Gaza hostilities and a subsequent ceasefire in Lebanon, alongside a border demarcation political deal.

This could offer Hezbollah a chance to avoid full-scale conflict; both Lebanese officials and sources close to Hezbollah showed openness to a settlement covering Gaza and Lebanon. Diplomatic activities surged as Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, made an unexpected trip to New York. President Biden sees potential for a comprehensive Middle East settlement, but challenges remain, with French officials emphasizing the immediate need for a Gaza ceasefire and further discussions involving Biden and Macron.

