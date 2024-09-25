U.S. Pledges $160 Million to Aid Haiti

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday a $160 million aid package for Haiti, underscoring the necessity of international support for a security mission to tackle armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

During an event held alongside the United Nations General Assembly, Washington's top diplomat highlighted that the additional funding is designed to strengthen the Haitian National Police, enhance community violence prevention measures, and lay the foundation for Haiti's recovery and long-term stability.

This new commitment also seeks to galvanize broader international efforts, urging global partners to contribute to the cause and ensure a collaborative approach to Haiti's ongoing security and development challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)