U.S. Pledges $160 Million to Aid Haiti

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday $160 million in aid for Haiti, emphasizing the need for international assistance to combat armed gangs. This funding aims to bolster the Haitian National Police, promote community violence prevention, and facilitate the country's recovery and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday a $160 million aid package for Haiti, underscoring the necessity of international support for a security mission to tackle armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

During an event held alongside the United Nations General Assembly, Washington's top diplomat highlighted that the additional funding is designed to strengthen the Haitian National Police, enhance community violence prevention measures, and lay the foundation for Haiti's recovery and long-term stability.

This new commitment also seeks to galvanize broader international efforts, urging global partners to contribute to the cause and ensure a collaborative approach to Haiti's ongoing security and development challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

