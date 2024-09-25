Left Menu

Putin Warns West: Russia to Change Nuclear Doctrine

President Vladimir Putin warns the West that Russia's nuclear doctrine is changing. In response to the shifting global landscape, any attack supported by a nuclear state will be considered a joint assault that could invoke a nuclear response. This change is a reaction to strategic deliberations in the U.S. and Britain about military support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:42 IST
Putin Warns West: Russia to Change Nuclear Doctrine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark warning to the West, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is altering its nuclear doctrine, making it clear that any attack supported by a nuclear state could trigger a nuclear response from Moscow.

Speaking at a Russia Security Council meeting, Putin emphasized that these changes are in response to new global threats and are carefully calibrated to modern military risks. This shift follows U.S. and Britain's deliberations about providing Ukraine with permission to fire conventional Western missiles into Russia.

Putin stressed that the doctrine changes were a direct response to the evolving global landscape and should serve as a warning about the risks of a global war. He highlighted that Russia, the world's largest nuclear power, along with the U.S., controls 88% of the world's nuclear warheads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024