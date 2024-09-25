Putin Warns West: Russia to Change Nuclear Doctrine

In a stark warning to the West, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is altering its nuclear doctrine, making it clear that any attack supported by a nuclear state could trigger a nuclear response from Moscow.

Speaking at a Russia Security Council meeting, Putin emphasized that these changes are in response to new global threats and are carefully calibrated to modern military risks. This shift follows U.S. and Britain's deliberations about providing Ukraine with permission to fire conventional Western missiles into Russia.

Putin stressed that the doctrine changes were a direct response to the evolving global landscape and should serve as a warning about the risks of a global war. He highlighted that Russia, the world's largest nuclear power, along with the U.S., controls 88% of the world's nuclear warheads.

(With inputs from agencies.)