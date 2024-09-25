Teenager's Failed Bank Heist Sparks Panic in Delhi

A teenager caused widespread panic at an Axis Bank branch in West Delhi on Wednesday night by threatening to set off an explosion if he was not given money, police reported.

Authorities responded promptly to the distress call, successfully overpowering the suspect who was found carrying a broken TV remote and a paper slip demanding money.

No explosives were discovered, and the boy's father is being questioned as the investigation continues, a police officer confirmed.

