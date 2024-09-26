Left Menu

Drone Strike Hits Eilat Port, Claim by Islamic Resistance in Iraq

A drone attacked the port in Eilat, southern Israel, with another intercepted, causing light injuries to two people. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iranian-backed militia group, claimed responsibility. The Israeli military confirmed the drones approached from the East and footage showed damage at the port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:23 IST
Drone Strike Hits Eilat Port, Claim by Islamic Resistance in Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, and a second one was intercepted, the Israeli military reported.

Israel's rescue services confirmed that two individuals sustained light injuries. Footage broadcasted on Israeli media depicted a plume of smoke in the port area and at least one damaged building.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, claimed the attack. The group has a history of claiming responsibility for strikes on Israel. The Israeli army identified the drones as approaching from the East. (AP) AMS

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024