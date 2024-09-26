Drone Strike Hits Eilat Port, Claim by Islamic Resistance in Iraq

A drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, and a second one was intercepted, the Israeli military reported.

Israel's rescue services confirmed that two individuals sustained light injuries. Footage broadcasted on Israeli media depicted a plume of smoke in the port area and at least one damaged building.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, claimed the attack. The group has a history of claiming responsibility for strikes on Israel. The Israeli army identified the drones as approaching from the East. (AP) AMS

(With inputs from agencies.)