Drone Strike Hits Eilat Port, Claim by Islamic Resistance in Iraq
A drone attacked the port in Eilat, southern Israel, with another intercepted, causing light injuries to two people. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iranian-backed militia group, claimed responsibility. The Israeli military confirmed the drones approached from the East and footage showed damage at the port.
A drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, and a second one was intercepted, the Israeli military reported.
Israel's rescue services confirmed that two individuals sustained light injuries. Footage broadcasted on Israeli media depicted a plume of smoke in the port area and at least one damaged building.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, claimed the attack. The group has a history of claiming responsibility for strikes on Israel. The Israeli army identified the drones as approaching from the East. (AP) AMS
