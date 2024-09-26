Biden and Lam: Strengthening Ties Amidst Strategic Tensions
U.S. President Joe Biden met with Vietnam's President To Lam to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and offsetting Vietnam's ties with China and Russia. The talks aimed to foster cooperation in areas such as semiconductor supply chains and cybersecurity while addressing human rights concerns and trade restrictions.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Joe Biden convened with Vietnam's President To Lam to bolster ties between the two nations amidst increasing geopolitical complexities. The meeting, held on the periphery of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, symbolized a strategic effort to counterbalance Vietnam's associations with China and Russia.
During his New York visit, President Lam also met with U.S. corporate leaders, including representatives from Meta, to discuss expanding investments in Vietnam, a rapidly growing manufacturing hub. Lam advocated for the U.S. to remove trade restrictions and support Hanoi's bid to be delisted as a non-market economy, promoting mutual cooperation, particularly in semiconductor supply chains.
Biden, reflecting on the evolving U.S.-Vietnam relationship, highlighted recent collaboration in semiconductors and cybersecurity, emphasizing shared commitments to maritime freedom and the rule of law. The dialogue also touched on Vietnam's internal reforms and human rights issues, illustrating the complex multifaceted nature of the growing bilateral partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
