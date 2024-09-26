Left Menu

Biden and Vietnam's Lam Seek Stronger Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Vietnam's president To Lam in New York to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and strategic partnerships. They focused on areas such as semiconductors, supply chains, and cybersecurity, while navigating the geopolitical complexities involving China and Russia. The discussions aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and addressing human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden held significant discussions with Vietnam's president To Lam to deepen bilateral relations and counterbalance ties with China and Russia. Meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to economic cooperation and strategic partnerships.

President Lam praised Biden for his pivotal role in elevating U.S.-Vietnam relations. Biden highlighted historic investments in semiconductors and supply chains and a unified stance on cybersecurity since the new era in relations began last year.

The two leaders emphasized their united commitments to freedom of navigation and rule of law, especially concerning regional maritime disputes with China. Lam also met U.S. business leaders, encouraging further investments and cooperation to enhance Vietnam's economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

