U.S. Pushes for Ceasefire to Prevent Broader Middle East Conflict

The United States is preparing a statement to call for a ceasefire in Lebanon in order to prevent a wider war in the region. The official announcement is expected to be released later on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is taking steps to issue a statement advocating for a ceasefire in Lebanon, aiming to prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East, according to a U.S. official.

The official indicated that the statement is expected to be released later on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency and significance of diplomatic efforts.

This move underscores the U.S. commitment to stabilizing the region and avoiding further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

