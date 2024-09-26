Left Menu

Hezbollah's Resilient Chain of Command and Arsenal Amid Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah's flexible command system and extensive tunnel network, supported by Iran, help the militant group withstand intense Israeli strikes. Despite the killing of key commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah swiftly appoints replacements and continues to operate. The prolonged conflict raises concerns about a broader war involving regional powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:06 IST
Hezbollah's Resilient Chain of Command and Arsenal Amid Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah's adaptable chain of command and extensive tunnel network have enabled it to withstand unprecedented Israeli strikes, despite the recent targeting of senior commanders and weapons caches. The militant group's quick response to leadership losses showcases its operational resilience and long-term preparedness for prolonged conflicts.

Israel's killing of Hezbollah's elite force commander Ibrahim Aqil and subsequent senior figures disrupt the group's operations but fail to cripple its extensive military capabilities. Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, emphasizes the group's ability to swiftly replace fallen leaders and maintain its strategic initiatives.

As fighting intensifies, Hezbollah continues firing rockets into Israel. A robust support system from Iran solidifies its standing in the "Axis of Resistance" and bolsters its armament. The group's underground arsenals and communication networks, including an unbreakable fixed-line telephone system, remain critical to its enduring resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024