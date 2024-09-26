Hezbollah's Resilient Chain of Command and Arsenal Amid Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah's adaptable chain of command and extensive tunnel network have enabled it to withstand unprecedented Israeli strikes, despite the recent targeting of senior commanders and weapons caches. The militant group's quick response to leadership losses showcases its operational resilience and long-term preparedness for prolonged conflicts.

Israel's killing of Hezbollah's elite force commander Ibrahim Aqil and subsequent senior figures disrupt the group's operations but fail to cripple its extensive military capabilities. Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, emphasizes the group's ability to swiftly replace fallen leaders and maintain its strategic initiatives.

As fighting intensifies, Hezbollah continues firing rockets into Israel. A robust support system from Iran solidifies its standing in the "Axis of Resistance" and bolsters its armament. The group's underground arsenals and communication networks, including an unbreakable fixed-line telephone system, remain critical to its enduring resilience.

