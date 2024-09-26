Left Menu

Global Allies Demand 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border

The U.S., France, and allies called for a 21-day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border, extending to Gaza after U.N. talks. Israel intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon, killing 72, with a ground assault possible. Efforts for a ceasefire have been ongoing, with both sides indicating a willingness to negotiate.

Amid escalating tensions, the United States, France, and several allies have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border. This ceasefire proposal, also extending to Gaza, emerged following intense discussions at the United Nations on Wednesday.

The joint statement, released by the White House, urged both the Israeli and Lebanese governments to endorse the temporary halt in hostilities to pave the way for diplomatic negotiations. Despite these calls, Israel has widened its airstrikes in Lebanon, resulting in 72 fatalities to date. A ground assault remains a concerning possibility.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire have been ongoing for several months, according to a senior Biden administration official. The move comes against a backdrop of continuous violence and casualties in the region, with leaders from both sides expressing cautious optimism for a diplomatic resolution.

