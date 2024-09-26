Tragic End: Suspect in Bengaluru Woman's Murder Found Dead

The primary suspect in the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru was found dead by alleged hanging in Odisha, police reported. The suspect was identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray, aged 31.

Ray was in a relationship with the victim, Mahalakshmi, and reportedly murdered her following frequent disputes over her insistence on marriage. Ray's body was discovered under the jurisdiction of Dhusuri Police Station in Bhadrak district.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Ray was found hanging from a tree with a suicide note admitting to the crime. Mahalakshmi's maggot-infested, dismembered body was discovered by her family on Saturday. The investigation continues as authorities await the final post-mortem report.

