Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian City of Pavlohrad

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad resulted in two deaths and eight injuries. The attack caused multiple fires, with several businesses affected. Six individuals required hospitalization, including a 15-year-old girl. Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the incident and reported the destruction of eleven drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:50 IST
Russian Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian City of Pavlohrad
Russian drone attacks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Russian drone attack has claimed two lives and left eight others wounded in the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, as reported by the regional governor.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, disclosed that a mass drone attack targeted the region, with 11 airborne threats neutralized. The attack led to widespread fires, including one engulfing a multi-storey building.

Of the wounded, six victims were hospitalized, while two others, including a teenager, received treatment on the scene. Fires also ravaged business estates in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts, marking another grim chapter in the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025