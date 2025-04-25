Russian Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian City of Pavlohrad
A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad resulted in two deaths and eight injuries. The attack caused multiple fires, with several businesses affected. Six individuals required hospitalization, including a 15-year-old girl. Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the incident and reported the destruction of eleven drones.
In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Russian drone attack has claimed two lives and left eight others wounded in the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, as reported by the regional governor.
Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, disclosed that a mass drone attack targeted the region, with 11 airborne threats neutralized. The attack led to widespread fires, including one engulfing a multi-storey building.
Of the wounded, six victims were hospitalized, while two others, including a teenager, received treatment on the scene. Fires also ravaged business estates in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts, marking another grim chapter in the hostilities.
