Tragedy Strikes at Rice Mill: Fatal Smoke Inhalation Incident
Five workers died after inhaling smoke from a malfunctioning dryer at a rice mill. Three others are being treated. A technical fault caused the incident, leading to suffocation. Authorities are investigating the tragedy, and the Chief Minister has expressed condolences, urging proper care for the injured.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at a rice mill as five workers lost their lives allegedly due to smoke inhalation from a faulty dryer machine. The unfortunate accident occurred Friday, as confirmed by local authorities.
Three other laborers who fainted after inhaling the smoke were quickly transported to the district hospital for emergency treatment. An initial investigation suggests that a technical fault caused the dryer to emit smoke, resulting in the workers' suffocation.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences, instructing officials to ensure the injured receive adequate medical care. The police have commenced a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances behind this deadly incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
