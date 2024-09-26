Police Seize 50-Year-Old Gun and Ammunition from Hotel
A 50-year-old SBBL gun and six bullets were seized by police from a locked room in a private hotel. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the hotel and discovered the weapon and ammunition under a pillow. The room was booked by a north Indian, who is currently being searched for by police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old SBBL gun and six bullets were seized from a locked room in a private hotel in this district, police reported on Thursday.
Responding to a tip-off, law enforcement officials raided the hotel on Sathyamangalam main road Wednesday night. Upon inspecting all the rooms and forcibly opening a locked one booked by a north Indian, they discovered the antiquated Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and ammunition concealed under a pillow in the bed.
According to police, the individual had booked the room on September 22 and left by noon on Wednesday. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Chairs First ANRF Governing Board Meeting, Launches Key Research Initiatives
Honda Partners with IITs for Cutting-Edge AI Research in Driver Assistance
Wolf Attack in Bahraich: Urgent Need for Safety Measures as Authorities Continue Search
Strengthening Infection Control for Ebola and Marburg: New Research Priorities
University of Sydney and PHFI Collaborate on Groundbreaking Health Research