Police Seize 50-Year-Old Gun and Ammunition from Hotel

A 50-year-old SBBL gun and six bullets were seized by police from a locked room in a private hotel. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the hotel and discovered the weapon and ammunition under a pillow. The room was booked by a north Indian, who is currently being searched for by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:18 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old SBBL gun and six bullets were seized from a locked room in a private hotel in this district, police reported on Thursday.

Responding to a tip-off, law enforcement officials raided the hotel on Sathyamangalam main road Wednesday night. Upon inspecting all the rooms and forcibly opening a locked one booked by a north Indian, they discovered the antiquated Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and ammunition concealed under a pillow in the bed.

According to police, the individual had booked the room on September 22 and left by noon on Wednesday. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

