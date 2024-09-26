Police Seize 50-Year-Old Gun and Ammunition from Hotel

A 50-year-old SBBL gun and six bullets were seized from a locked room in a private hotel in this district, police reported on Thursday.

Responding to a tip-off, law enforcement officials raided the hotel on Sathyamangalam main road Wednesday night. Upon inspecting all the rooms and forcibly opening a locked one booked by a north Indian, they discovered the antiquated Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and ammunition concealed under a pillow in the bed.

According to police, the individual had booked the room on September 22 and left by noon on Wednesday. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

