Icons of Racing Unite: Schumacher and Stewart's Helmet for Dementia Research

In a remarkable intersection of sports and philanthropy, racing icon Michael Schumacher has signed a special helmet for fellow Formula One legend Jackie Stewart. This helmet will feature during Stewart's poignant tribute lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix, dedicated to raising funds for dementia research.

The event, set for Sunday, marks the 60th anniversary of Stewart's Formula One debut. The tribute gains further significance with signatures from all 20 living F1 world champions, a testament to the unity in the racing community for a noble cause.

Stewart, 85, is using his platform to spotlight dementia through his charity, Race Against Dementia. By leveraging the fast-paced spirit of Formula One, the charity seeks to catalyze global research initiatives for this incurable disease, inspired by Stewart's personal connection and Schumacher's contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)