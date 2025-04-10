Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir

On Thursday, security forces continued their search operations across Udhampur and Kishtwar districts in Jammu and Kashmir, following night-long cordons established after encounters with terrorists in these regions. Officials report that reinforcements have been added to manage the challenging terrains and aid in capturing the militants.

The operations, which resumed in the Jopher-Marta and Naidgam-Chatroo belts, follow brief exchanges of fire between security forces and terrorists. Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure stated that two to three terrorists remain trapped in the heavily wooded and inaccessible areas.

Security forces have been actively pursuing terrorists moving across these districts for nearly three weeks, with multiple encounters occurring since the operation's initiation in March. The coordinated effort has resulted in casualties on both sides, underscoring the region's heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)