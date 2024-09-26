Massive Arms and Ammunition Cache Seized in Manipur
Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur’s Thoubal district. The joint operation involving Assam Rifles and Manipur Police discovered various weapons including rifles, pistols, grenades, and explosives. Additionally, another operation led by the Army, BSF, and police in Churachandpur district resulted in the confiscation of heavy calibre country-made mortars and grenades.
- Country:
- India
Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, according to a police statement.
The joint operation involving Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on Wednesday in the Tekcham Maning Ching area led to the seizure of one 7.62mm SLR with an empty magazine, two SMG carbines with magazines, a .32 pistol, and a 9mm pistol along with an empty magazine.
Additionally, the operation yielded one 51mm para bomb, four HE-36 hand grenades without detonators, two electronic detonators, five explosives weighing 125 grams each, live ammunition, a stun grenade, a stinger grenade, and two 38mm rubber bullets. In a separate operation, a joint team of the Army, BSF, and police seized two large heavy calibre country-made mortars and two grenades from the Nalon area of Churachandpur district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Quell Fresh Violence, Injuries Reported Among Law Enforcement
Manipur Police Urges Restraint Amid Violent Protests
Rebel Surrenders to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Army and Manipur Police Seize Illegal Arms in Major Operations
Assam Rifles Integrates Yoga for Enhanced Well-being