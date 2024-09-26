Left Menu

Massive Arms and Ammunition Cache Seized in Manipur

Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur’s Thoubal district. The joint operation involving Assam Rifles and Manipur Police discovered various weapons including rifles, pistols, grenades, and explosives. Additionally, another operation led by the Army, BSF, and police in Churachandpur district resulted in the confiscation of heavy calibre country-made mortars and grenades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:41 IST
Massive Arms and Ammunition Cache Seized in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, according to a police statement.

The joint operation involving Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on Wednesday in the Tekcham Maning Ching area led to the seizure of one 7.62mm SLR with an empty magazine, two SMG carbines with magazines, a .32 pistol, and a 9mm pistol along with an empty magazine.

Additionally, the operation yielded one 51mm para bomb, four HE-36 hand grenades without detonators, two electronic detonators, five explosives weighing 125 grams each, live ammunition, a stun grenade, a stinger grenade, and two 38mm rubber bullets. In a separate operation, a joint team of the Army, BSF, and police seized two large heavy calibre country-made mortars and two grenades from the Nalon area of Churachandpur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024