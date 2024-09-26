Massive Arms and Ammunition Cache Seized in Manipur

Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, according to a police statement.

The joint operation involving Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on Wednesday in the Tekcham Maning Ching area led to the seizure of one 7.62mm SLR with an empty magazine, two SMG carbines with magazines, a .32 pistol, and a 9mm pistol along with an empty magazine.

Additionally, the operation yielded one 51mm para bomb, four HE-36 hand grenades without detonators, two electronic detonators, five explosives weighing 125 grams each, live ammunition, a stun grenade, a stinger grenade, and two 38mm rubber bullets. In a separate operation, a joint team of the Army, BSF, and police seized two large heavy calibre country-made mortars and two grenades from the Nalon area of Churachandpur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)