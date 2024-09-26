Russia Unleashes Drone Strike on Kyiv

KYIV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia launched a drone strike on Kyiv overnight, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure, according to city officials.

Serhiy Popko, head of the local military administration, reported that more than a dozen Iranian-made attack drones were spotted over the city, with most being shot down. The hours-long strike damaged approximately 20 cars and a gas pipe in a residential area, and debris was also found in a children's playground.

Russia has consistently sent drones and missiles over Ukrainian towns and cities located far behind the front line in its 2 1/2-year-old invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)