11th Engineers Conclave Kicks Off in Hyderabad, Focusing on Additive Manufacturing and Defence Technologies

The conclave promises to be a pivotal platform for discussion and collaboration on the future of defence manufacturing technologies in India.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 11th Engineers Conclave, jointly organized by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), commenced on September 26, 2024, in Hyderabad. This two-day annual event aims to focus on two critical strategic priorities: “Additive Manufacturing for Defence Applications” and “Defence Manufacturing Technologies.”

Held at the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the conclave gathers engineers, scientists, academicians, and industry leaders to explore emerging technologies and advancements in indigenisation.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, alongside the Guest of Honour, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. Key figures in attendance included Shri G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, Director of DRDL (Hyderabad), Shri U. Raja Babu, Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems, and Prof. Indranil Manna, President of INAE, who addressed the gathering.

The conclave promises to be a pivotal platform for discussion and collaboration on the future of defence manufacturing technologies in India.  

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

