Investigation Reveals Fake Police Shootout in Pakistan Blasphemy Case

An investigation has concluded that a doctor accused of blasphemy was killed in a staged police shootout last week in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. The conclusion comes after violent protests by local clerics, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Shah Nawaz, the doctor in question, had gone into hiding after being accused of blasphemy over a Facebook post. Nawaz claimed the post was made on an old, hacked account. Following assurances from investigators, he surrendered to the police but was later killed in what officials have now identified as a fake shootout.

Thousands of human rights activists have rallied for justice, condemning the authorities and calling for an end to extremist actions. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has denounced Pakistan as one of the strictest enforcers of blasphemy laws globally.

