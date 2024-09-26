Left Menu

China reaffirms no first use of N-weapons after ICBM launch

China on Thursday said it strictly abides by the policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and its latest test firing of an ICBM has no bearing on it.Chinas nuclear policy is very stable, consistent and predictable.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:11 IST
China reaffirms no first use of N-weapons after ICBM launch
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday said it strictly abides by the policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and its latest test firing of an ICBM has no bearing on it.

''China's nuclear policy is very stable, consistent and predictable. We strictly follow a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and pursue a nuclear strategy of self-defence,'' said Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defence.

''We have promised not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against no-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones. China will continue to keep its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security,'' he told a media briefing responding to a question on the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

He declined to provide more details of the ICBM launched on Wednesday, saying it should be emphasised that this is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed at any specific country or target.

On Thursday, the Chinese military published its ICBM launch photos, shedding its secrecy.

The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force publicised four pictures showing the missile's firing moment.

This has been an unusual move for the PLA because it had hardly published photos of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, let alone images of the missile's launch moment, state-run China Daily reported.

The military announced on Wednesday that the PLA Rocket Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, carrying a dummy warhead into open waters in the Pacific Ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024